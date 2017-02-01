Suggestic wants to use artificial intelligence to help you stick to your diet

Why it matters to you Sick of diets that only tell you what you can't eat. Suggestic reverses this trend by focusing on telling you what you can have.

Starting a diet is a piece of cake. Finishing it? Well … did someone say cake?

Even if you don’t have the willpower to stick to your culinary resolutions, a new app may be able to help. Meet Suggestic, which wants to help you keep your promises to yourself when it comes to food. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Suggestic will make recommendations that accommodate your lifestyle, rather than forcing you to change your habits to meet your new goals. Simply define your goals, choose your base diet, and add your preferences and restrictions, and you’ll get a personalized diet plan on your phone.

The app will send its suggestions for affordable and readily available restaurant menu items, as well as provide access to more than a million recipes. Rather than making a diet seem like an inconvenience, the app is aimed at making it a constant process of discovery — whether it’s a new hot spot on the town or a new dish to try at home, you’ll be able to find something that works for you.