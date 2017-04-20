Withings ‘Baby Mode’ offers a comfortable way to track an infant’s weight

Why it matters to you Tracking a baby's weight is important in those early days of development and Withings makes it easy for parents to monitor this metric.

Parents with infants have a new way to keep track of their baby’s weight thanks to the “Baby Mode” feature recently added to the Withings Body and Body Cardio scale. This new weight metric takes 5 minutes or less to complete and is comfortable for the baby because the parent can hold the infant during the weighing process. The parents then can track the child’s weight loss or gain over time, an important metric to assess the health of a baby in the early days of development.

Withings scales typically accommodate multiple users, but each person has to be old enough to stand on the scale to be counted among the users. Thanks to this recent update even the littlest member of the family can participate in the weight tracking. And this weight is not a one-time measurement; each weighing is sent via WiFi or Bluetooth to the linked Health Mate app. Parents can view these weighings over time and compare them to average weights for other children in that same age.

The process of measurement is simple — a parent starts the process by stepping on the scale alone and allowing his or her weight to be registered by the scale. Within five minutes of this first weighing, the parent needs to step on the scale a second time with the baby in his or her arms. The scale automatically zeros out the adult’s weight and calculates the infant’s weight. When it comes to young children, Withings knows that ounces are necessary, so they have created this metric to be accurate down to 0.2 pounds or 0.1 kilograms.

The new Baby Mode is available only on the Body and Body Cardio scales. It is not available on legacy scales. The Body scale is the latest version of Withings traditional connected scale and tracks parameters such as weight, BMI, body fat, and body water percentage, bone mass, and muscle mass. The Body Cardio scale shares the same basic features as the Body scale, but adds measurements to assess your cardiovascular health such as heart rate and pulse wave velocity. The regular Body scale costs $99, while the Body Cardio retails for $179.