TomTom now has a sports app to motivate you to work out this year

They’ve helped you in your car, and now they’ll help you on your run, too. TomTom has launched a new TomTom Sports app, which promises to bring not only activity data, but insights and motivation to its users as well.

“We have been creating wearables since 2009, and since then much has changed. The large amounts of data people now have access to is overwhelming. What people really need in that moment where excuses beat conviction, is motivation and a better understanding of what works for them,” said Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and managing director TomTom Consumer. “With our new TomTom Sports app we turn data into insights to do just that. This launch marks the beginning of what will be a hugely exciting year for our brand in the world of sports.”

More: Bentley brings back the Supersports nameplate for a 700-hp Continental GT

The app allows you to track up to 12 different activity types, including running, cycling, swimming, skiing, and hiking. But no matter what your fitness regimen, you’ll be greeted with a motivational message to make sure you get out the door and onto whatever path you may have chosen for the day. And after your workout, you’ll be able to check out performance stats, changes in body composition, and your heart rate. If you’re a slightly more advanced athlete, you can also see by-the-second performance analytics, and benchmark your latest performance against your personal bests.

Of course, users employ a number of platforms to track their fitness, so to accommodate this, the TomTom Sports app integrates with a number of third-party platforms, including Strava, Nike+, Endomondo, MapMyFitness, Runkeeper, and many more. While the app isn’t available for download yet, by the end of January you’ll be able to visit the Apple Store and Google Play to start tracking your fitness with TomTom.