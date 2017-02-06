New TomTom Touch Cardio fitness tracker cuts the fat in both features and price

Why it matters to you Looking for a fitness tracker at a budget price? The Tom Tom Touch Cardio keeps all the key features of its predecessor, cost $50 less.

TomTom is set to offer yet another decent fitness tracker at a budget price. The company has announced the TomTom Touch Cardio, which is basically a cheaper version of the original TomTom Touch that still offers a slew of excellent features, including the heart rate monitor, and step, sleep, and calorie tracking.

The main thing missing from the Touch Cardio is its predecessor’s body composition feature, which calculates fat and muscle percentage through your wrist — it’s a pretty neat feature, but not necessary for everyone. The silver touch button is also missing from the device, likely because it was involved in calculating body composition. In its place, however, is a more subtle and arguably better designed touch button that will serve as the home button — like the silver button did on the original Tom Tom Touch when it wasn’t being used for the body composition feature.

The device does still boast some pretty nice features, especially at this price point. For example, you’ll get a built-in optical heart rate monitor designed for continuous tracking and high accuracy. You can also get phone notifications — so you’ll be able to see call information and messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

To use the tracker, you’ll have topair it with TomTom’s accompanying app, which was recently redesigned and relaunched at CES with a new user interface, as well as the ability to view your activity trends and share your workouts and progress with others.

So how much does the device cost? The TomTom Touch Cardio fitness tracker will launch globally in March for £89.99, which equates to around $112 U.S., and is about $50 cheaper than the original TomTom Touch.