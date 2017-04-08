Get your vinyl spinning right with the best affordable phono preamps around

Great-sounding vinyl setups don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. They can be pieced together and slowly upgraded over time, an ever-changing amalgamation of gear that steadily sounds better as the years go by. A big piece of the puzzle for many would-be vinyl addicts is a phono preamp. So what is a phono preamp and why would you need one?

While built-in phono inputs are making a comeback with vinyl’s recent resurgence, many modern receivers and amplifiers don’t include one. A phono preamp is an outboard device that steps into that void, boosting a turntable’s output so modern electronics can play it at the proper volume level, while adding standardized equalization from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for accuracy to the recording. There are really two main reasons to get a standalone phono preamp: Either your turntable or amplifier is devoid of a built-in phono preamp, or you’ve decided to upgrade your setup with better sound than what’s afforded by your built-in options.

You can easily blow your wad on a high-end solution, but luckily there are plenty of models that provide great sound at a totally reasonable price. That’s where our list comes in. Here are our favorite affordable phono preamps, ranging in price from budget solutions to long-term audio investments.

Note: We’ll be using a lot of vinyl terminology in this piece. Scroll to the bottom for a glossary of terms commonly used in the vinyl world.

Sub-$50