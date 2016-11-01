Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

There are currently around one gazillion Bluetooth speakers on the market (we counted), and while all that competition has stoked innovation, it’s made picking the right Bluetooth speaker harder than ever. You simply can’t listen to all of the top choices to see which speakers are worth your dollars. But we can.

Our list outlines the very best speakers we’ve tested thus far, from a wide range of price points, each with its own unique features suitable for myriad purposes. No matter how, or where, you like to listen, there’s something here that is just right for you.

Our pick

Why should you buy this: Gorgeous design, loaded with features, and best performance in its class.

Who’s it for: Those who don’t mind spending a little extra for the finer things in life.

How much will it cost: $250

Why we picked the Riva Turbo X:

It’s rare that a company that comes out of nowhere and blows our minds by upending everything that has come before it, but that’s basically what happened when we heard the Riva Turbo X. While its performance can be closely matched with another fantastic choice on our list, the Bowers & Wilkins T7, as we wrote in our review, the Turbo X just does it for us.

It’s got the burst of power you want from a brick-sized speaker, punching well above its weight to put out impressive volume and a lot more bass than you’d expect. But, like any great audio device, it isn’t only the power this speaker can muster, it’s also the delicate touch it takes with more subtle tracks and instrumentation that really gets your motor running. Whether you’re streaming acoustic mandolin, the flash of electric guitar tones, or the light lip movements in an intimate vocal line, the Turbo X is a master.

But hey, it’s not just about performance — with a front of features, including DSP sound effects, USB charging for your smartphone, and even motion activated controls, the Riva Turbo X checks boxes in virtually every category within the Bluetooth manual. Most importantly, a good portable speaker needs to handle itself well on the road, and the Riva is also at the head of the class with 26 hours max battery life. If you’re looking for a gorgeous speaker both inside and out, with features galore, the Riva Turbo X is the choice for you.

Our full review