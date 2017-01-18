You don't need no stinkin' headphone jack with these outstanding wireless earbuds

Wires are so 20th century. In 2017, we prefer all our gadgets without cords, if possible. Bluetooth technology has freed our hands from their oppressive chains, allowing for safe multitasking — like texting and driving (not at the same time!) — that, otherwise, wouldn’t be an option.

Which wires are the most frustrating? Which ones do you spend the most time untangling and cursing at under your breath? Most likely, your answer is: the ones attached to earbuds. Everyone knows the frustration of pulling your ‘buds out of your pocket and needing to unravel them before use. Even worse, you’ve probably experienced the shock and terror that inevitably arrives when a stray doorknob or table corner violently rips your ‘phones out as you walk by.

Apple’s decision to ditch headphone ports with the iPhone 7 was a controversial one, but the transition had to happen eventually. There’s no shortage of wireless earbuds to choose from these days, and we’ve compiled a list of the best options on the market. Read on to find a pair that works for you.

Our pick

Why you should buy this: They’re comfortable, versatile, and affordable, without shoehorning in unnecessary features.

Who it’s for: Everyone — especially those looking to work up a sweat.

How much will it cost: $130

Why we chose the Jaybird X3 Sport:

The third entry in Jaybird’s X Sport series improves upon its predecessor in nearly every area, and is one of the best values for a pair of earbuds period — let alone for exercise. The sweat-proof X3 is smaller, sleeker, and more attractive than the X2, and the inclusion of extra ear fins, silicone gel, and Comply Foam tips — all in three different sizes — guarantees they’ll be more comfortable, too.

The 6mm drivers inside each bud deliver resonant, impactful audio, and the battery life — around eight hours, depending on volume — outclasses most of the competition. The remote is simple and easy to figure out (even when taking calls), and the sound isolation is awesome; though, if you’re using them while running around town, it can be difficult to hear traffic and ambient noise.

Many wireless earbuds come packed with features that track your workouts or your heart rate; the X3 performs consistently and admirably without those bells and whistles, though Jaybird does offer a companion app — compatible with iOS 9+ and Android 4.4 and above — that allows you to create custom audio equalizers.

Across the board, the Jaybird excels. Anyone wanting a reliable, affordable pair of wireless earbuds should give them a look.

