Savor the sound of silence with the 5 best wireless noise-canceling headphones

Here’s a fact that every business traveler, public transit commuter, or coffee shop-inhabiting professional is woefully aware of: The outside world is loud and full of distractions.

Thankfully, technology for both wireless connection and noise cancellation has been steadily developing over the last few years, with dozens of headphones now occupying shelves around the globe that eliminate the cords and the noise. But with so many options, it can be tough to know which headphones are right for you.

That’s where we come in. Our list will help you cut through the noise in more ways than one, providing you with the best wireless noise-canceling options around.

Our pick

Why you should buy them: Excellent sound, plush comfort, and top-tier noise canceling make the Sony MDR-1000x the headphones to beat.

Who’s it for: Those who are looking for total sonic isolation, but don’t want to give up high fidelity sound to get it.

How much will they cost: $400

Why we picked the Sony MDR-1000x

Sony’s most technologically advanced headphones ever, the MDR-1000x take direct aim at Bose’s longtime buyers, offering advanced touch controls, extreme comfort, and — most importantly — the highest audio fidelity we’ve heard in their class.

Elegant and understated, the 1000x are a thoroughbred pair of headphones. Designed with the business class in mind, they offer 20 hours of battery life and extremely soft padding that make them an absolute dream on long flights.

Two microphones on each earcup (one inside and one outside) analyze the sound around you to provide a whisper-quiet interior, and the superbly tuned drivers offer remarkably impressive performance for a wireless headphone. Music is dynamic and beautiful, with punchy bass tones and a shimmery treble, held together by a well-rounded midrange. Sony employs its special LDAC technology here as well to deliver audio at what it claims is three times the quality of standard Bluetooth streaming, and the headphones “up-scale” wireless music from high resolution audio devices using a special chip.

The 1000x also allow for various levels of ambient noise to come in, should you desire to hear announcements in an airport or train station, and even let you choose a voice-only mode, designed to filter through vocal frequencies so you can hear your music and the voices around you at the same time.

Comfort, excellent noise canceling, and incredible audio fidelity make the Sony MDR-1000x one of the only pairs of headphones we have ever awarded a perfect 5/5. If you have $400 to spare, we’re sure you’ll love these cans as much as we do.