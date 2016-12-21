Beyerdynamic's new version of its MMX 300 gaming headset is coming in February

For years, Beyerdynamic’s MMX 300 has been one of the most popular gaming headsets sold, but even though it was widely adored, gamers still found a few features lacking. Now the company has announced it will release a second generation of the headset, keeping everything users of the original loved, and adding new features to make it even better.

One of the most commonly raised issues with the original MMX 300 was the lack of a detachable cable, but fortunately, Beyerdynamic has fixed that with this new generation. Not only is the cable detachable, but two are included in the box: a basic 1.2-meter cable is meant to be connected to the controller of a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, while an extension cable doubles the range to 2.4 meters and splits the jacks, allowing the headset to plug into a PC’s headphone and microphone jacks.

The headset has also been given a makeover for its second generation. While the original model came in black or white options, both featured a pattern on the back of the ear cup. The second-generation MMX 300 opts for a more stealthy, understated look with a solid matte black finish.

The best features of the original model are here as well, including the cardioid condenser microphone, which Beyerdynamic says is “cockpit-proven.” While the microphone is important, the sound is even more so, and that is what made the original MMX 300 so popular. Hearing an enemy approaching is important enough, but the precision that tells you exactly what direction that sound is coming from can be the difference between winning and losing a round.

The second-generation MMX 300 will sell for $300 and will be available beginning in February 2017. Once they are available, the headphones will be sold via the Beyerdynamic website. The company is giving an early look at the headphones at CES in Las Vegas, which runs from January 5 to January 8.