Bose boasts its 360-degree Revolve and Revolve+ are its best Bluetooth speakers yet

Why it matters to you If Bose's latest Bluetooth speakers back up the company's claims, they could force others in the industry to re-examine their 360-degree sound solutions.

Bose’s Bluetooth speakers are known for packing surprising amounts of volume into relatively small packages, but the company isn’t content to rest on its laurels. On Thursday, Bose announced its new SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+, both of which use a cylindrical design to deliver 360-degree sound.

“When SoundLink first hit the market, it took the industry by storm,” director of products for Bose wireless speakers Glenn Gomes-Casseres said in a statement. “We didn’t want to make small improvements to the audio that made it famous. We wanted the difference to be so dramatic, that it would take just one song to hear the best sound you’ve ever heard from a little speaker — all over again.”

As is immediately apparent from the look of the new speakers, there is no directionality to the sound, so there is no front or back. Instead, the speakers use a downward-firing transducer and new patented acoustic deflector, along with a pair of dual-opposing passive radiators. We haven’t heard the new speakers for ourselves yet, but Bose says that neither model suffers from the sweet and sour spots found in many 360-degree speakers.

Both models look very similar, with the differences coming in the size and available power. The SoundLink Revolve is 6 inches tall and 3.25 inches deep, weighing in a 1.5 pounds. The SoundLink Revolve+ is taller, wider, and heavier, measuring 7.25 inches tall by 2 inches deep and weighing 2 pounds. The Revolve’s battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime, while the Revolve+ boasts up to 16 hours of music.

No matter which model you choose, Bose claims it will be tough enough to withstand the rigors of daily use, with both the Revolve and Revolve+ being IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, rains, and the occasional accidental drop. The speakers offer voice prompts for simple setup, along with NFC. If you want stereo sound, two of the speakers can be paired using the Bose Connect app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

Both of Bose’s new Bluetooth speakers are available now, and come in either Triple Black or Lux Gray varieties The SoundLink Revolve sell for $200 while the SoundLink Revolve+ retails for $300.