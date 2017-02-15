Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app will offer remote access to DVR recordings

Why it matters to you You will be able to access live TV and DVR content anywhere, if you are a Comcast subscriber.

Launching on February 28th for all subscribers, the new Comcast Xfinity Stream app will let users access live television streams, recorded DVR content, and on-demand programming from any remote location. As detailed by Comcast, this app will replace the aging Xfinity TV app, which originally launched for iOS users during late 2010.

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, subscribers will be able to access more than 200 live streaming channels using the Xfinity Stream app. Some of those channels include ESPN, MSNBC, CNN, NBC Sports, Disney Channel and Nick Jr. While Comcast didn’t name all the “top cable and premium networks” alluded to in the press release, live streaming also includes music with fifty “Music Choice” channels on the service.

If subscribers don’t want to use LTE streaming due to expensive data plans, Comcast is including an offline viewing feature for both on-demand programming and DVR content. Subscribers will be able to download TV shows and movies to their mobile device, ideal for watching later without online access. Similar to the Xfinity TV app, users will still be able to schedule DVR recordings while away from home.

The new app will tie directly into Comcast’s Stream TV service for cord cutters; currently scheduled for a nationwide launch later this year. The service is targeted at customers that want access to local network stations without having to rely on an external television antenna. Interestingly, the service only works within a home that’s connected to a Xfinity Wi-Fi network. Subscribers cannot access the service remotely.

Other features within the Comcast Xfinity Stream app includes the ability to search content using categories, filtering content with critical scores as well as Common Sense Media ratings, and setting content restrictions using parental controls. Regarding bi-cultural support, Comcast is including Spanish language options within the app and the ability to access secondary audio feeds in Spanish for English programming.

Current Xfinity TV app users should expect that app to automatically update to the Xfinity Stream app on or after February 28th. New users will be able to download the app on the App Store or Google Play.