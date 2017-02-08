Don’t sweat it: New Denon sport in-ears can handle any workout you choose

Why it matters to you Denon’s latest wireless in-ears can handle any workout without breaking a sweat while delivering the audio quality the company is known for.

Denon is renowned for its audio gear — particularly its home audio products. And while the company has offered headphones for quite a while, it has been ramping up its efforts aimed at more active users of late. The latest example are the company’s AH-C160W wireless sport in-ears, which are launching this month.

The AH-C160W in-ears are designed to be tough, with a sturdy mechanical structure and IPX5/7 certification, which means they are resistant to all sorts of moisture, including sweat. The electronics inside the headphones are protected by Nanofics liquid protection, and the included Comply foam ear tips are treated with SweatGuard to keep them clean. Over-the-ear hooks keep the headphones safely where they should be — on your head.

Using 11.5mm drivers and the company’s own digital signal processing, the AH-C160W aren’t just meant to be tough — Denon is aiming for fantastic sound as well. While one of the main goals is great-sounding music, the company has also made taking and making calls a priority, with Clear Voice Capture noise reduction, which helps make communicating while in noisy environments easier.

For connectivity, the headphones use high-power Bluetooth Class 1, which helps maintain a steady connection better than many other Bluetooth headphones. To make using the headphones easier, multilingual voice prompts are included to help you get connected. These prompts can also clue you in on battery life, meaning you should never have to worry about running out of juice while in the middle of a run or while you’re on your way home from work.

The Denon AH-C160W sport headphones come with one set of Comply foam ear tips, four pairs of silicon tips, four types of foam rings, a USB charging cable, and a carrying case. The headphones will sell for $150, and are available in black, blue, and white. You can’t buy them just yet, but Denon says they will be available sometime this month. For more information on the AH-C160W, see the company’s website.