Denon has a little something for everyone with its new S-Series A/V receivers

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a new receiver, Denon's latest S-Series models have something to offer for every budget.

Denon has been on a roll lately. Last week, the company announced the HEOS AVR, a minimalist A/V receiver that is meant to fit in with other HEOS-branded products. Now, it has announced three new receivers in its popular S-Series — the AVR-S930H, AVR-S730H, and AVR-S530BT — which range in price from $280 to $580.

The most advanced of the new receivers is the AVR-S930H, a 7.2-channel monster with a maximum output of 185 watts per channel. In addition to standard surround sound, it offers both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround sound. The receiver features a total of eight HDMI inputs, including one on the front, with support for HDCP 2.2, enabling passthrough of 4K Ultra HD content with High Dynamic Range (HDR), including Dolby Vision. Dual HDMI outputs let you run a TV and projector at the same time.

The receiver features support for Denon’s own HEOS wireless multiroom connectivity, as well as for Dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay and Bluetooth. Services like Spotify Connect, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer are also supported, as is high-resolution audio, including DSD up to 5.6 MHz.

The AVR-S730H is a 7.2-channel model with a maximum power of 165 watts per channel. Functionality is very similar to the AVR-S930H, and includes HEOS, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Dolby Vision support. This model features seven HDMI inputs, including one on the front, though it lacks the dual outputs found on the more expensive model.

The most affordable of the new receivers is the AVR-S530BT, a 5.2-channel model pushing out up to 140 watts per channel. This model doesn’t support Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, nor does it feature HEOS support. Wi-Fi is missing, though Bluetooth is still included. Five HDMI inputs are built-in, with one on the front. Fortunately, Ultra HD resolution and HDR are still supported, so if you’re looking for a basic receiver to use with your new TV, this one will still fit the bill.

All models feature on-screen setup assistants, with all but the cheapest model featuring Audyssey MultEQ setup, complete with an included microphone and stand. Each model can be controlled using a remote app, with the AVR-S530BT using the Denon 500 Series Remote app and the other models using the Denon 2016 AVR Remote app.

The AVR-S930H sells for $580, while the AVR-S730H sells for $480, and the AVR-S530BT can be had for $280. All three of the new receivers will begin shipping in April 2017. For more information on Denon’s new receivers, see the company’s website.