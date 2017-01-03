Dish serving up multiroom audio powered by DTS Play-Fi to its Hopper DVRs

Multiroom audio is quickly becoming a major feature in audio products like A/V receivers and Bluetooth speakers, and now Dish is bringing its DVRs into the mix. It announced today that it will be adding DTS Play-Fi to some of its hardware, allowing various models to function as streaming zones within a multiroom setup.

“The Hopper is capable of serving as a household’s comprehensive entertainment hub,” Niraj Desai, Dish vice president of product management, said in a statement. “Incorporating DTS Play-Fi technology into our offerings provides DISH customers with a premium whole-home music streaming option, in addition to the television experience they already love, at no additional cost.”

At the heart of this new functionality lies the Dish Music app, which not only allows control over supported Dish hardware, but adds compatible DTS Play-Fi speakers to your multiroom audio setup as well. This currently works with hardware from Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Definitive Technology, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Paradigm, Phorus, Polk Audio, Rotel, Sonus Faber, and Wren, with products from Elite, Integra, Pioneer, Onkyo, Thiel, and SVS Sound set to become compatible in the future.

As for Dish, its Hopper 3 and Hopper 2 DVRs support the new functionality, as do its Joey clients. You can choose to either play the same music throughout your entire home, or play different music in different zones. The Hopper and Joey clients will not only receive audio, but display information like the currently playing artist and song title, as well as what service is playing the music.

Streaming services currently compatible with Dish Music include iHeartRadio, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer, Napster, and Amazon Music. Dish Music is also compatible with DLNA servers and can play music from your local library on your phone or tablet.

The Dish Music app is rolling out out to customers starting now, and the app is expected to arrive on the Hopper 3, Hopper 2, and Joey by February 2017.