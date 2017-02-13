Looking forward to ‘Planet Earth II’? Dish will air the series live in 4K

Why it matters to you If you’re a Dish Network owner with a 4K TV and satellite receiver, prepare to be amazed by what the Earth has to offer.

Early last year, the BBC announced that Planet Earth would be returning to a series of new episodes aptly titled Planet Earth II, narrated by naturalist David Attenborough, who also narrated the original. Many a new HDTV owner used the original to show off their televisions, and this could very well do the same for 4K. To that end, Dish announced today that it would air the series in 4K Ultra HD when it premieres this weekend.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the world was first wowed by the original Planet Earth, and the second installment promises to deliver unmatched detail in crystal clear 4K resolution,” Dish executive vice president and chief technology officer Vivek Khemka said in a statement. “We’ve heard our customers ask for more 4K content, so we’re making every effort to deliver this programming to households as its availability grows.”

Of course, to watch in 4K, you’ll need to be using 4K-ready hardware from the company, like the Hopper 3 or 4K Joey. You’ll also need a programming package that offers BBC America. In case you don’t have a package featuring the channel but are curious about the new series, Dish is also offering a free preview of BBC America beginning on February 14 and running through March 25.

“The breathtaking visuals in Planet Earth II are nothing short of astounding,“ BBC America president Sarah Barnett said. “We are delighted to partner with Dish in bringing audiences this groundbreaking series in 4K, allowing viewers to get even closer to some of earth’s most incredible creatures and gorgeous landscapes.”

Planet Earth II premieres on Saturday, February 18, and will be simulcast on BBC America, AMC, and SundanceTV, though only BBC America will offer the ability to view in 4K. The show will air in 4K on DISH channel 540, and in HD on BBCA channel 135. For more information on Dish channel packages, see the company’s website.