The SlimBuds are the first wireless earbuds meant for motorcycle riders

Riding a motorcycle usually means listening to no music at all, or blaring music from a built-in radio that the people you’re passing can hear better than you can. A Philadelphia-based startup called Eaos is attempting to solve this problem with its new SlimBuds, a set of wireless earbuds that are specifically built to be worn under a helmet, and that’s just the beginning.

The slim fit is only part of how the SlimBuds attempt to make life easier for motorcycle enthusiasts, bicyclists, and users of off-road vehicles like ATVs and dirt bikes. In addition to letting you listen to your favorite music, the earbuds feature a microphone that sits on your chin, allowing for phone calls, even while you’re on the move. For those who prefer to travel in packs, an intercom application developed by Eaos lets you easily communicate with your passenger or fellow riders without having to shout.

Everything is controlled via the SlimRemote, a handlebar-mounted remote that will ship with the SlimBuds. This lets you control your music without ever having to take your hands off of the handlebars, making your ride both safer and more convenient. A built-in push-to-talk button makes communication a breeze, and the company says the battery can last for months, so if you’re only using the SlimBuds for communication, you shouldn’t need to worry about forgetting to charge them before a ride.

Eaos is a company started by motorcycle riders, which is why these earbuds are so laser-focused on their goal. While we haven’t had a chance to hear them yet, the company says the SlimBuds use a special type of noise cancellation aimed at reducing wind noise, meaning that this is more than just a set of earbuds with a super-slim profile.

The Eaos SlimBuds are not yet available, but are set to launch via an Indiegogo campaign on April 4. To sign up to be notified when the SlimBuds campaign launches, head to the company’s website.