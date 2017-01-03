Earin’s M-2 true wireless earbuds debut at CES — and they could be its best yet

Earin was one of the first companies to launch true wireless earbuds — which do away with the wires typically associated with “wireless” earbuds — and when we took a look at the company’s first offering, we walked away impressed.

Now, bigger companies are moving in on the market — see Apple’s AirPods — but that doesn’t seem to worry Earin, which is debuting its latest true wireless earbuds, the M-2, at CES. With the M-2, it says that it has created the smallest and lightest earbuds on the market.

More: LG debuts Tone Free headset and Tone Studio wearable speaker ahead of CES

The company says its unique earbud design isolates the sound of the outside world without the need for active noise cancellation. This design also helps to “catch the sound” — as the company says — in your inner ear, leading to a more natural sound than that offered by many other earbuds –whether they’re wired or wireless.

As the follow-up to the company’s previous M-1 model, the M-2 benefits from improved technology, but Earin is also touting the earbuds’ fashion-forward design. This isn’t limited to the look, as the earbuds feature a touch-based interface similar to that found on some wireless on-ear or over-ear headphones — only on the tip of the earpiece.

Like the company’s previous models, the M-2 includes a portable charging capsule that can keep the earbuds topped off when you’re not listening. The M-2 can offer up to three hours of playback on a single charge — with the dock, a total of 12 hours of listening time is possible before you need to plug in. This capsule is also magnetic, reducing the chances that your earbuds will go bouncing under your desk.

More: Sol Republic joins the fully wireless frenzy with its new Amps Air earbuds

While Earin has yet to set a price for the M-2, which are expected to ship in the first quarter of 2017, we’d expect the price to be in line with the company’s M-1, which initially retailed for $200.