Hulu brings NBCUniversal programming to upcoming live-TV streaming service

Why it matters to you The new partnership makes Hulu's upcoming live-TV streaming service even more competitive.

Hulu is busy making deals for its anticipated live-TV streaming service and its announced partnership with NBCUniversal will bring all of NBCUniversal’s channels to the new live-TV service when it launches in the coming weeks.

In total, 15 NBCUniversal channels will be available both live and on-demand on Hulu’s upcoming TV streaming service, which Hulu claims brings the current channel count to over 50 total. These channels will include NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo, USA, SyFy, Bravo, E!, CNBC, and NBC Sports Network. Those who subscribe to Hulu’s new TV service can stay current with late-night NBC favorites like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; will be able to catch breaking news on MSNBC; and will have access to regional sports content through NBC Sports Network in Chicago, Philadelphia, New England, Mid-Atlantic, California’s Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. As a result of the deal, Hulu’s service will also now carry live local NBC and Telemundo affiliate programming in larger markets like Los Angeles.

Other content coming to Hulu’s live TV service includes programming from the other three major networks, ABC, Fox, and CBS, as well as programming from A&E Networks, which owns channels like A&E, History, and Viceland. The service will also carry all content currently available in the highest premium Hulu subscription, making it an enticing deal to current Hulu customers.

In terms of the competition, this NBCUniversal deal is a big get for Hulu. As the live-TV streaming market continues to grow and saturate — with services like SlingTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, and PlayStation Vue all available and more sure to come — it is important for Hulu to match, if not outmatch, the competition in any way it can. Hulu promising to bring NBCUniversal’s programming to all markets, rather than select markets as with SlingTV or DirecTV, is a good look for the soon-to-be-launched service. Depending on what markets it launches in, and how much programming is immediately available at it’s $40 price point, it is not hard to imagine Hulu’s package to give the other live-TV streaming services a run for their money.

Hulu’s live-TV streaming service is set to launch this spring, with prices starting at about $40 per month.