Still drooling over the TVs LG unveiled at CES? Soon you can bring one home

LG’s OLED TVs have been a standout at CES for years now and last month was no different. This time, however, the Super UHD TVs the company showed were nearly as impressive and while OLED prices continue to drop, the Super UHD models are still even more affordable. No matter which of the two you might have your eye on, you won’t have long to wait. On Thursday LG announced pricing and availability for its 2017 OLED and Super UHD lineups.

The star of LG’s OLED lineup in January was its $8,000, 65-inch Signature W7 model, also known as the Wallpaper TV due to its incredibly slim design. At the time, LG said that it was aiming to release the TV toward the end of March. That wasn’t the case, as in a surprising move, the TV will be available in February, and with only a few days left, that means it should be available very soon.

The 55-inch C7 OLED TV will also be available in February for a retail price of $3,500. Most of the rest of LG’s OLED lineup will ship in March, with the 65-inch G7 selling for $7,000, the 65-inch E7 for $6,000, and the 65-inch version of the C7 coming in at $5,000. The most affordable of the OLED lineup, the 55-inch version of the E7, will be available in May for $4,500.

Three models in LG’s Super UHD lineup will be available in February, with the 75-inch SJ8570 selling for $3,700, the 65-inch SJ8500 for $2,800, and the 55-inch SJ8500 priced at $2,000. Two more models will be available in March, with the massive 86-inch SJ9570 selling for the same price as the Signature W7 at $8,000, and the 65-inch SJ9500 priced at $4,000.

All of the TVs across both lineups feature 4K Ultra HD resolution and support every type of High Dynamic Range (HDR) available, for better contrast, ultra-dark blacks, and vivid color. Dolby Vision and HDR10 are supported, as well as the currently less well-known HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma. Don’t let the lack of HDR content currently available scare you off either, as LG’s HDR Effect feature processes standard dynamic range content to enhance brightness and contrast ratios.

Both the OLED and Super UHD lineups can be found at retailers nationwide once they are available.