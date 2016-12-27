LG’s PJ9 Bluetooth speaker levitates over its portable electromagnetic base

Levitating audio gear is nothing new, but that doesn’t stop it from being cool. While this works better for some types of devices than others — you wouldn’t want levitating headphones, after all — it’s definitely impressive in Bluetooth speakers. Now LG is trying its hand at this type of product with its new PJ9 Portable Speaker.

“Our latest addition to our growing lineup of premium wireless audio devices is not only eye-catching but also communicates the message that LG is serious about bringing something different to the table,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “We are absolutely dedicated to exploring new concepts and to pioneering innovative designs for its advanced audio products for consumers around the world, and the PJ9 is the latest example of this commitment.”

If you’ve seen 360-degree speakers before, the actual speaker part of the PJ9 looks fairly familiar, aside from the fact that its hovering in midair. The speaker hovers over a base that LG calls the Levitation Station, which houses the electromagnets that keep the speaker suspended in the air. This isn’t the only function, however, as the Levitation Station is also home to a subwoofer, allowing for what we hope will be impressive bass, considering the main speaker’s small size.

The speaker itself fires in a 360-degree pattern and uses dual passive radiators to make for strong midrange and crisp, smooth highs. While you might worry about knocking the speaker off of its perch above the Levitation Station, it is IPX7 compliant, meaning it should survive not only a fall, but also a quick trip into the kitchen sink.

Looking at battery life, LG claims up to 10 hours of playback time. When the battery begins to run down, the speaker automatically descends on to the Levitation Station, so you don’t need to worry about keeping an eye on it once you pass the eight-hour mark.

So far, LG hasn’t said anything about how the PJ9 will be priced, or when it plans to ship the levitating speaker. The company will be showing the PJ9 at its booth at CES this year, so we’ll likely know more fairly soon.