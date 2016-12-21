LG unveils its first compact laser projector, the 2,000-lumen ProBeam

TVs might get the bulk of the attention when it comes to events like CES, but many home theater enthusiasts have a special place in their hearts reserved for projectors. On Monday, LG announced that it will be showing off a new one for CES 2017 in the LG ProBeam, its first compact laser projector designed for the home theater.

One of the ProBeam’s defining characteristics is the advanced laser engine that gives it the ability to project up to 2,000 lumens of brightness. While most projectors require either very dim to dim lighting, this level of brightness allows for viewers to watch even in bright rooms. If you’re looking for a projector you can use instead of a TV rather than alongside one, this is a big deal.

“As a leader in LED projectors worldwide, LG is confident its expertise in the home entertainment sector will make its first compact laser projector a hit with consumers,” LG Electronics USA head of product marketing Tim Alessi said in a statement. “LG is proud to continue pioneering the home cinema experience in dynamic new ways.”

Another feature often found in TVs but not projectors is “smart” functionality. The LG ProBeam is unique here as well, as it packs in the company’s webOS smart TV platform, without the actual TV part of the name. This includes the LG Magic Remote, one of the major selling points of the company’s smart TV offerings.

While the vast majority of users will likely never take the LG ProBeam out of their living rooms, it’s not because they can’t. Weighing in at just 4.6 pounds, LG says the ProBeam is capable of allowing customers to “watch sporting events in the backyard or stream TV shows on a camping trip.”

The LG ProBeam is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2017, and there is no word so far on what it will sell for, but LG will be showing the projector at CES 2017, which runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas.