Did Moshi just make the next must-have set of affordable wireless earbuds?

Moshi has been hard at work making smartphone and computing accessories for years, but its first audio products came as a bit of surprise thanks to expected excellent build quality paired with unexpectedly good audio quality. Once again, at CES 2017, the all-new Moshi Mythro Air caught us off guard by continuing that tradition in a new wireless earbud with a price point we didn’t see coming.

More: Doppler Labs’ Hear One true wireless earbuds do much more than play music

At the CES Unveiled event held before the show’s official opening we were treated to solid sound, a super-handy app, top-notch battery life, and sleek design in the $70 Mythro Air.

Armed with a clever magnetic clip, the Mythro Air can be affixed to clothing, or used without the clip with the cord and battery pack slung around the neck. The earbuds themselves are light thanks to aluminum enclosures, and seat well in the ear thanks to a relatively small driver and a wide array of included eartips — each clearly marked for left/right recognition.

Moshi promises about 8 hours of music playtime per full charge, and the included app offers battery-life status at a glance. The app will also allow personalized EQ settings along with a number of presets. Users can also use the app to pair two sets of Mythro Air earbuds to the same device for shared listening.

Check out our video above for further details, and look to see the Mythro Air on sale in silver, white, and red options at Moshi.com.