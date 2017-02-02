A bounty of originals help make Netflix far more popular than its rivals, study finds

Why it matters to you Looking for something to stream? Netflix has helped ensure that you're more likely to choose it over its rivals by building an extensive catalog of original content.

There’s a reason the phrase is “Netflix and chill.” While the streaming service may have competitors in the form of Hulu and Amazon, when it comes to content, Netflix is king. That claim is backed up by a recent study by Parrot Analytics, which found that Netflix originals are eight times more popular than those from Amazon and nine times more popular than those from Hulu. Though Netflix is notoriously protective of its viewer data, some interesting numbers have emerged.

In conducting its study, Parrot Analytics examined “cross-platform, country-specific measurements of video streaming, social media activity, photo sharing, blogging, commenting on fan and critic rating platforms,” and downloading and streaming by way of peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing sites, Fierce Cable explained. And it would appear that Netflix’s secret to success is sheer volume — with more than 50 original titles to its name, it’s no wonder that some of them are blockbusters.

