Want to make Netflix browsing even easier? Try this useful trick

Why it matters to you Tired of sifting through the same old queues in Netflix? This helpful hack will allow you to target extremely specific genres and subgenres.

With a seemingly ever-growing library of content, there’s plenty to watch on Netflix, as long as you can find something that interests you. The streaming service conveniently allows users to search by general categories, but if you want to get even more specific, a new trick to help you out has been revealed.

As it turns out, the streamer has assigned codes to each genre and subgenre, and you can access the full list of movies or programs manually, according to What’s On Netflix. In order to do so, you must type the following URL into your Internet browser: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER. After that, just swap out the “INSERTNUMBER” component with the code that corresponds to the genre you hope to browse, and you’ll get to see all of the options available.

The categories range from fairly general (i.e., anime, drama, and TV series) to extremely specific (i.e., movies for ages 5 to 7, teen comedies, and werewolf horror movies). With how quickly and easily they can be popped into a browser, they serve as a useful tool — in addition to Netflix’s home page and existing browsing options — for finding exactly what you want to stream.

Instead of manually inputting links, Google Chrome users can install the helpful FindFlix extension to easily search lesser-known genres. Those who don’t use Chrome can also click through to browse a few our of favorite “secret” Netflix codes below. Happy browsing!

Action & Adventure

Anime

Children & Family Movies

Classic Movies

Comedy

Horror Movies

Documentaries

Dramas

Foreign Movies

Musicals

Romance

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

Sports

Thriller

TV Shows

For a larger list of categories, visit the Netflix ID bible from What’s On Netflix.

