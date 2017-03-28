Onkyo unveils pair of A/V receivers, says Dolby Vision coming to 2016 models

Why it matters to you If you were thinking about replacing your Onkyo receiver just for Dolby Vision, you may no longer have to.

Onkyo this week announced a new entry-level receiver that offers a decent upgrade from a soundbar without the cost associated with higher-end systems. On Tuesday, the company followed up that announcement with the unveiling of two new midrange 7.2-channel A/V receivers, the TX-NR676 and TX-NR575.

The receivers are very similar to each other, with wattage and the number of inputs and outputs being the main difference. The TX-NR575 features six HDMI inputs, while the TX-NR676 has seven, with six in the rear and one upfront. This model also has two HDMI outputs that are capable of displaying on a TV and a projector simultaneously.

More: Onkyo’s latest entry-level A/V receiver packs plenty of features for the price

Both the TX-NR676 and TX-NR575 feature support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby DTS:X object-based surround sound. And both also support 4K Ultra HD passthrough, including High Dynamic Range (HDR) in both the Dolby Vision and HDR10 formats. The two receivers also feature AccuEQ Room Acoustic Calibration with AccuReflex for easy setup, even for object-based surround sound.

In addition to Bluetooth and AirPlay, each receiver features FireConnect wireless multiroom audio, which works with a number of products, including wireless speakers. Streaming is easy thanks to Chromecast, with support for Spotify Connect, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer, and more. Finally, high-resolution audio is supported in both PCM up to 192 kHz/24-bit and DSD 5.6 MHz/2.8 MHz formats.

More: Onkyo’s new SBT-A500 soundbar combines a low profile with Dolby Atmos sound

The new receivers weren’t the only announcement by the company, which also provided good news for those who bought an Onkyo receiver last year. The company revealed that support for Dolby Vision HDR will be coming to select 2016 A/V receivers, including the TX-NR555 to the PR-RZ5100, via a firmware update later this year. Not every model that will get the update has been specified, but Onkyo says the update is coming to its 7, 9, and 11-channel receivers.

The TX-NR676 will retail for $650, while the TX-NR575 will sell for $550. Both receivers are expected to be available beginning in May. For more information on these and other Onkyo receivers, see the company’s website.