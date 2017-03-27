Onkyo’s latest entry-level A/V receiver packs plenty of features for the price

Why it matters to you If you're looking to replace your soundbar with a full system but don't want to spend much on a receiver, this is a great option.

If you’re looking for cinema-quality sound at home, you’ll need a surround sound system, but they have a reputation for being rather expensive. While audio/visual receivers can easily sell for more than $1,000, there are cheaper options that will still sound great, and that looks like what Onkyo is offering with its new TX-SR373 entry-level A/V receiver.

This 5.2-channel model doesn’t offer features available on higher-end systems like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, but it does deliver plenty of power, producing a maximum 155 watts per channel at 6 ohms or 80 watts per channel at 8 ohms. The TX-SR373 features a total of four HDMI inputs, complete with HDCP2.2, supporting 4K/60p and HDR10 passthrough. The single HDMI output supports Audio Return Channel, meaning you can hear audio from broadcast TV through your receiver without the need for an extra cable running between the TV and receiver.

In addition to the HDMI inputs, the receiver features three analog audio inputs and two digital audio inputs: One optical and one coaxial. Not all the connectivity relies on wires, as the TX-SR373 also features built-in Bluetooth with aptX, making listening to music from your computer, phone, or other mobile devices is easy and convenient. A number of different listening modes are built-in, including Direct Mode, meant to be used with higher quality sources like SACD over HDMI.

While some of the features in the TX-SR373 can be found in most A/V receivers these days, it offers something you don’t often find in entry-level models. For the first time at this price point, Onkyo has included its AccuEQ room calibration technology. This automatically calculates speaker distances, sets the crossover frequency for your subwoofer, and equalizes the audio by measuring your room using an included microphone.

The TX-SR373 is available and retails for $350. For more information on Onkyo’s latest A/V receiver, see the company’s website.