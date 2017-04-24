Oppo has a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player that’s perfect for the audiophile set

Why it matters to you If your home theater is also at the center of your music listening, this universal player is the perfect fit.

Late last year, Oppo released its UDP-203 Ultra HD Blu-ray player. At the time, the company promised that a follow-up — the UDP-205 — would be coming in early 2017, though it didn’t say exactly how that model would differ. Now the UDP-205 has arrived, and it’s packed with features that will have audiophiles reaching for their credit cards.

Alongside the usual HDMI outputs — of which the UDP-205 has two — analog outputs are also available, meaning that if you wanted, you could have the player hooked up to a 7.1-channel surround-sound A/V receiver as well as a stereo receiver for music. The analog outputs use a pair of ESS SABRE digital-to-analog converters (DACs), specifically the flagship ES9038PRO.

One of these DACs powers the stereo output, which offers both the standard RCA connectors as well as balanced XLR connectors. The other DAC powers the built-in headphone amplifier, which allows you to use the UDP-205 as a stand-alone listening device. Oppo says the UDP-205’s analog outputs offer “reference level sound quality,” while the digital HDMI output features improved clock precision compared to the UDP-203, making for better sound quality.

In addition to its built-in playback capabilities, which support a number of physical formats including SACD and DVD-Audio, the UDP-205 packs a few more tricks up its sleeve. It can function as a USB DAC, and features both coaxial and optical digital audio inputs, letting you take advantage of the high-quality DACs. High-resolution in both PCM and DSD formats is also supported.

Aside from the audio features, the feature set of the UDP-205 is generally similar to the UDP-203, with High Dynamic Range (HDR) supported alongside other 4K content. Out of the box, the player only supports HDR10, but the firmware is upgradeable to support Dolby Vision, which is finally coming to Ultra HD Blu-ray players this year.

While the UDP-205 is more advanced than the UDP-203, it’s also a good deal more expensive. While Oppo’s previous model sells for $550, the UDP-205 retails for $1,300. Right now, the player is only available via the Oppo website, but the company says that it will also be available from customer installers and specialty retailers soon.