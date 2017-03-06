Phiaton dresses up two of its most popular headphones with new color options

Why it matters to you If Phiaton's headphones weren't fashionable enough for you before, now they might be worth a second look.

Since wireless headphones first began to rise in popularity, Phiaton has been there, offering a range of models that placed just as much emphasis on stylish looks as audio quality. The company hasn’t slowed down when it comes to that approach, as today it announced new color varieties for two of its most popular models, the BT 460 wireless headphones and the BT 100 NC wireless noise-canceling earphones.

We had the chance to check out the BT 460 headphones last year and came away with a favorable impression, though they weren’t without a few minor issues. Now those headphones, which initially came in a white finish with red highlights, come in a slightly muted white and pink variant — referred to simply as pink by the company — and a black finish with highlights that the company calls violet.

Similarly, the BT 100 NC earphones, which use a “neckbud” design, have one color variant that is similar to the original black and red color scheme, and one that is more radically different. Though it’s referred to as grey, the first color option is similar to the Space Gray color scheme used in several Apple products. The other option, blue, is exactly what it sounds like, though it’s a somewhat darker blue rather than a sky blue.

Both models feature Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity with aptX, multipoint connectivity for connecting two Bluetooth devices at once, and the ability to plug in and listen via a wired connection, even if the battery is completely drained. The BT 460 offer touch-based controls and detect whether or not you’re wearing the headphones to automatically pause and resume playback. The BT 100 NC, on the other hand, offer active noise cancellation and are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance.

The color varieties for the new models are available starting today, with the BT 460 selling for $200 and the BT 100 NC priced at $100. For more information on the headphones or where to buy them, see the model pages for the BT 460 and the BT 100 NC on the Phiaton website.