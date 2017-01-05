Polk Audio’s Signa S1 soundbar costs under $200 and won’t take up much space

Soundbars are a great way to improve upon your TVs lackluster sound without all of the effort of setting up a full surround-sound setup, but even soundbars can still take up more space than you’d like. Not to mention, while soundbars are generally cheaper than a full surround sound system, they can still sell for more than some people want to spend. Polk Audio aims to solve both of those problems with its new Signa S1 soundbar, which measures less than 2 inches tall and sells for less than $180.

“As the sound bar market continues to heat up, Polk Audio has placed an emphasis on providing a range of solutions that pair the latest technologies and form factors alongside Polk Audio’s heritage great sound,” Polk audio global brand director Michael Greco said in a statement. “In an effort to round out Polk Audio’s already large family of sound bar solutions, the Signa S1 is aimed at reaching users who seek great sounding, high-value solutions at an achievable price point.”

The company claims that the Signa S1 rivals sound bars that cost as much as two or three times its price, thanks to included features like Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound decoding and Voice Adjust. This feature lets you adjust the volume of voices in a movie or TV show, allowing you to hear the dialog without startling the neighbors with loud action sequences or bombastic music.

In addition to the soundbar itself, the Signa S1 also ships with a wireless slim subwoofer to handle the lows. Polk says the soundbar is easy to set up, thanks to an included optical digital audio cable to connect to your TV, and the ability to switch between EQ presets like “Movies,” “Music,” and “Night” with a single press of a button.

The Polk Audio Signa S1 soundbar is priced at $180. The company hasn’t announced when exactly when it will ship, but the soundbar is currently featured on the Polk website, so we expect it should go on sale fairly soon.