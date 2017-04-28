Pro-Ject spins out Beatles-themed turntables for Sgt. Pepper’s 50th

Why it matters to you If you’re a Beatles fan looking for a high-quality turntable, there’s no need to look elsewhere.

The Beatles’ iconic Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band is approaching its 50th anniversary in May. A massive CD reissue is going to be released to celebrate the anniversary, and if you’d rather listen on vinyl to celebrate, Pro-Ject Audio Systems — makers of one of our favorite turntables under $500 — has you covered with the release of two limited edition Beatles-themed turntables.

Both of these turntables are based on existing turntables that Pro-Ject sells, and were developed in collaboration with the surviving members of the Beatles. This isn’t the first time that Pro-Ject has done this, as the company has previously released George Harrison and Beatles 1964 artist edition turntables.

The Essential III Sgt. Pepper‘s Drum is aimed at the Beatles superfan who doesn’t want to empty their wallet for a new turntable, and is based on the bass drum featured on the cover of Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band. Built using an MDF wood chassis, this turntable features a Ortofon OM10 needle, aluminum pulley, and acrylic platter.

While the other model looks more like the cover of the album, the 2Xperience SB Sgt. Pepper Limited Edition will likely be more attractive to collectors. Not only does this turntable feature more advanced hardware and a sleek, understated design, but it is also limited to just 1,000 units worldwide.

The 2Xperience SB Sgt. Pepper Limited Edition’s MDF chassis features a walnut veneer, and is optimized to reduce resonance and vibration. This is taken further with an included record clamp that tightens the record to the platter, eliminating rumbling and vibration. This is paired with a Evo Carbon tone arm and pre-mounted 2M Silver phono cartridge.

The Essential III Sgt. Pepper‘s Drum sells for 500 euros, while the 2Xperience SB Sgt. Pepper Limited Edition sells for 1,400 euros. For more information on these turntables and more, see the Pro-Ject Audio Systems website.