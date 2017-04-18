Razer’s Hammerhead V2 line of in-ears grows with new Bluetooth, iOS models

Why it matters to you If you’re reading this article on a Razer Blade laptop or scrolling with a DeathAdder mouse, these in-ears are probably right up your alley.

Razer is best known its Razer Blade laptops and gaming peripherals like mice, keyboards, and gaming headsets, but the company also offers a wide range of other audio gear, like its Hammerhead V2 line of in-ear headphones. Now that line is expanding with the addition of two new models: the Razer Hammerhead BT, and the Razer Hammerhead for iOS.

As the name hints at, the Hammerhead BT in-ears feature Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, including aptX. This model is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and Razer says the included 160mAh battery provides up to eight hours of playback time. Recharge time is on the longer side at two hours, but as long as you plug it in at night, the Hammerhead BT should get you through a day of typical usage.

The Hammerhead for iOS model features a Lightning connector, meaning this model makes a relatively affordable replacement for the EarPods included with the iPhone 7. It’s also worth a look for iOS users who would rather not have to worry about battery life and recharging. Razer says this model uses a custom-tuned digital-to-analog converter (DAC), providing clean and clear audio.

Both models feature 10mm dynamic drivers, which is on the larger size for in-ears this slim. The larger size should make for better than average bass response, but we have yet to hear the new Hammerhead models for ourselves. A proper fit is key to getting the most out of a set of in-ears, and to make this easier, Razer provides multiple sizes of ear tips as well as a carrying case to keep both them and the headphones safe.

“The Razer Hammerhead line of in-ear headphones and headsets are lauded for their big sound in a highly portable form factor,” Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said in a statement. “We are excited to expand our Hammerhead audio experience with a Bluetooth wireless option for increased mobility and a Lightning Connector version for iOS device users.”

Both the Hammerhead BT and Hammerhead for iOS sell for $100 and are available now via the Razer’s online store, with general availability via other retailers coming later this month. For more information, see the RazerZone website.