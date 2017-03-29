Samsung jumps from home theater to movie theater with 34-foot Cinema Screen

Why it matters to you Have strides in home theater technology made you less apt to venture out to the movie theater. Cinema Screen, a 34-foot display that Samsung says is the world’s first HDR LED theater display, may change that.

Samsung is known for its TVs, among other products, but when it comes to screens, the company is stepping outside the realm of home theater and into movie theaters. Case in point: The company’s new Cinema Screen, a 34-foot display that Samsung says is the world’s first High Dynamic Range (HDR) LED theater display.

“As the popularity of advanced at-home entertainment systems and streaming platforms increases, theaters must reposition themselves as a destination for an incomparable viewing experience that consumers simply cannot encounter anywhere else,” Sang Kim, Samsung Electronics America vice president, said in a statement. “Our new Cinema Screen technology brings a more powerful and high-quality picture to the big screen, creating an environment where viewers feel as if they are part of every scene.”

The Cinema Screen displays 4K (4096 x 2160) resolution, and Samsung promises a picture that is almost 10 times brighter than that offered by standard cinema products. The company also says the display features a “nearly infinity:1 contrast ratio,” a bold claim thatwe’ll be somewhat dubious about until we’ve had a chance to see the Cinema Screen ourselves.

The Cinema Screen is only a display, and while there should be nothing stopping theaters from using the screen with their existing audio systems, Samsung aims to offer an all-in-one solution. The company plans to offer an audio solution produced by the recently acquired Harman Professional Solutions’ Cinema Group and Samsung’s Audio Lab, though details are scarce about what exactly that solution will be.

“Harman is excited to continue its collaboration with the Samsung Cinema Screen team and the Samsung Audio Lab. With our expertise in cinema sound systems, we look forward to helping to extend Samsung’s leadership in visual display solutions into the theater,” Brian Divine, vice president of Harnan’s Tour and Cinema Solutions Group, said.

Samsung is showing the Cinema Screen at the Cinemark Century Orleans 18 and XD Theatre, located inside the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The display is currently going through various certifications, and the company hasn’t said when the Cinema Screen will roll out to more theaters.