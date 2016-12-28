Samsung is bringing its audio A-game to CES 2017 with three new products

Samsung is a major presence at CES every year, so it’s no surprise the company has already started hyping what it plans to show at the event in early January Earlier this week, it previewed new ways to help owners of its TVs find what to watch, and now the company has unveiled a few new home theater products that it says are centered around simple designs and integration across multiple devices.

“Delivering clear, crisp, immersive sound is very important to Samsung, and we always strive to create new products that further complement the user experience,” Jurak Choi, senior vice president of Samsung Electronics, said in a statement. “This year, we focused on the audiophile who wants a single, simple solution that not only fits their lifestyle, but that simultaneously delivers an unparalleled home audio experience.”

As part of that, Samsung is highlighting its UHQ 32-bit audio technology, which takes source signals between 8 bits and 24 bits and upscales them to 32-bits, a process the company says brings the quality closer to the original source. The company has also applied Distortion Canceling technology that aims to reduce sound alteration by predicting the movement of internal speaker units, allowing for more stable sound reproduction. This approach also includes Wide-band Tweeter and Crystal Amplifier technologies, which broaden the audio sweet spot in a room and help to reduce noise.

H7 wireless speaker

As one of the first Samsung products to use its UHQ tech, the H7 wireless speaker aims to provide high-fidelity audio along with the kind of portability customers have come to expect. Despite its fairly small size, Samsung claims the speaker is capable of reproducing bass frequencies down to 35Hz, making for full-sounding audio.

While sound is one of the most important aspects, Samsung has paid close attention to the look of the H7 as well, with a sleek metal finish available in either silver or charcoal varieties. Instead of a multitude of buttons, the H7 uses wheels for control, and turning them can not only adjust the volume, but control playback and select music from various streaming services as well.

MS750 Soundbar

Like the H7, the MS750 Soundbar also makes use of Samsung’s UHQ 32-bit audio technology. Many soundbars include wired or wired subwoofers that accompany them and provide the low frequencies. The MS750 takes a different approach, packing the subwoofer right into the body of the soundbar. That isn’t the only way the company aims to simplify things, either.

The MS750 can be mounted directly onto a TV with one connection, eliminating the setup time needed for most soundbars while also saving space. A special power cable connection also allows both the soundbar and TV to be powered by a single connection and turn on at the same time, making it even easier to start watching your favorite shows or movies.

M9500 Ultra HD Blu-ray player

The last item in the lineup, and the only not to be exclusively focused on audio, is the UBD-M9500 Ultra HD Blu-ray player, a follow-up to the company’s UBD-K8500 player released earlier this year. The company describes this model as optimized for HDR (high dynamic range), with Bluetooth streaming functionality and Samsung Smart Remote integration, making it perfect for owners of Samsung TVs.

This model can automatically set the display and audio (presumably only on select compatible TVs) to the proper settings by analyzing what is being played, like HDR video or Dolby Atmos or DTS:X object-based surround sound. For those who would rather keep things quiet, the new player also includes what Samsung calls Private Cinema Mode, which plays audio through Bluetooth headphones.

Samsung also plans future upgrades for the M9500 later in 2017. These include improved mobile integration, and the ability to view 360-degree photos and videos through the TV by using the player and controlling the motion with mobile devices.

We’re sure the company will have plenty more to say and show at CES — and we don’t have long to wait. The show kicks off in Las Vegas on January 3.