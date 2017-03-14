Samsung puts the smarts in 4K Blu-ray, readies minimalist new Soundbar+

Why it matters to you A winter storm couldn't derail Samsung's announcement of its new Soundbar+ and 4K Blu-ray player, which will enhance your home theater with a combination of brains and beauty.

While Samsung’s annual New York City product show was canceled on Tuesday due to inclement weather (which wasn’t quite as inclement as expected), the company did take the wraps off its new 2017 home theater lineup. While the company’s new flagship QLED TV line took the big headlines, Samsung also unveiled availability of some intriguing new home theater gear outside of its splashy new TVs, including the new Soundbar+, and the company’s shiny new 4K Blu-ray player

MS750 Soundbar+

It can be easy to let your eyes blur at the announcement of yet another soundbar, but with the new MS750 Soundbar+ Samsung has worked hard to reshape the way you think of your low-profile audio companion, hoping the system will all but disappear below your TV.

That plan begins with the brand’s new “one body” design, which loads the bass drivers directly into the bar, eliminating the need for a separate subwoofer. Samsung claims the system is able to reach down to the sub-bass frequencies at 35Hz thanks to the use of “anti-distortion technology,” alongside tweeters mounted at the top and front of the bar, and midrange drivers arranged in a five-channel setup (though any surround sound will be of the DSP-powered virtual variety).

Continuing with the minimalist design, the bar can sit below your TV or be mounted directly to the base of your TV with an optional bracket. In addition, the TV itself can plug directly into the bar, eliminating the need for an extra wall outlet. There’s no pricing announced as of yet, but the MS750 Soundbar+ is slated for availability sometime this summer.

UBD-M9500 4K UHD Blu-ray player

Following the extremely popular UBD-K8500, Samsung’s latest 4K Blu-ray player has been upgraded for better smart functionality. Employing the same Tizen interface the company uses on its latest smart TVs, the UBD-M9500 designed to be not only your 4K Blu-ray player of choice, but also a smart home hub for streaming video thanks to the employment of a similar Tizen interface to what’s used for Samsung’s TV lineup.

Along with the same HDR support and 4K resolution as the original K8500, the M9500 also adds a new feature called “Blu-ray to Mobile,” which allows you to stream a Blu-ray straight to your phone or tablet. The UBD-M9500 is slated for release in April at a price point of $399.