A redesigned Sling AirTV appeared, and it’s bringing Netflix along to the party

Since the spring, we’ve heard talk of the AirTV, a box that would combine over-the-air (OTA) TV channels with Sling TV. Now, it seems the box is finally getting closer to release, but it has seen a few changes since the last time we checked in with it. The most notable change is that now not only will the AirTV Player, as it is now dubbed, carry Sling TV, but Netflix as well, according to Zatz Not Funny.

Netflix even has a dedicated button on the remote, which has been entirely redesigned, along with the rest of the device. The AirTV Player now features a bright white and blue design, a far cry from the mainly all-black streaming boxes that currently dominate the market.

“With the AirTV Player, cut the cord and keep the TV experience,” the product page for the AirTV reads. “You’ll have a single platform for watching Sling TV, Netflix, local channels, and more. Plus, one easy-to-use remote with voice support for your AirTV Player, local OTA channels, and sound system.”

Just how much the “and more” in the above statement encompasses isn’t clear, but it could be quite a bit. Not only does the remote feature a button labeled with the Google logo, but the device is Android TV-powered and a support page for the product on the Sling TV website mentions the Google Play store. Images on the page show Google Play Music, YouTube, and other apps installed.

While the AirTV Player has seen a lot of new features added since it last surfaced, not all the changes have been additions. The OTA TV functionality is still available, but it isn’t included out of the box. “OTA local channels require AirTV adapter and OTA antenna; both sold separately,” the product page reads.

Just when the AirTV Player will be released isn’t clear, but with CES just around the corner and product and support pages already in place, all signs seem to point to January.