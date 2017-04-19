Sling TV is bringing live-streaming to LG’s 2016 and 2017 Smart TV lineup

Why it matters to you If you own a recent LG Smart TV and don’t want to use an external streaming box, you finally have a live TV streaming option.

Watching TV used to be a simple thing: Buy a TV, plug it in, turn it on, and you’re watching live TV. With the advent of cable and satellite, not to mention streaming services and players, the act of watching something has generally become more cumbersome. Owners of recent LG Smart TVs have it nearly as easy as the old days, however, now that Sling TV is available on that platform.

“Even with today’s ‘always on-the-go’ lifestyle, we know watching TV from the living room is still as important to our customers as ever,” Ben Weinberger, Sling TV’s chief product officer, said in a statement. “Offering Sling TV on LG’s award-winning, top-of-the-line smart TVs gives viewers more control over how they watch Sling TV, so they can view their favorite programs without the need for additional devices or unnecessary input switching.”

Sling TV now supports most of LG’s webOS 3.0-powered Smart TV models. Support for the company’s 2017 webOS 3.5-powered models will be coming in the upcoming months. This makes Sling the first live TV streaming service available for LG’s Smart TV lineup.

“Joining forces with Sling TV to include their robust slate of live TV and on-demand content further expands the offerings in our webOS 3.5 and 3.0 Smart TVs,” Matt Durgin, LG Electronics USA director of content innovation, said. “The addition of Sling TV to our strong lineup of premium content apps on our webOS platform gives consumers an incredibly wide range of content options to enjoy on our critically acclaimed LG Smart TVs led by LG OLED and LG Super UHD.”

If you own a supported TV, you may see Sling TV in the LG Launcher Bar the next time you turn it on. If this isn’t the case, press Home, select Go to LG Content Store, and search for “Sling.” If you aren’t already a subscriber, you can sign up directly from the app on your TV.

For more information on what TVs are currently supported, see the help center on the Sling website. For more information on what Sling TV has to offer, see our guide to everything you need to know about the service.