Play ball! Sling TV adds NBC Regional Sports Networks for 2017 MLB season

Why it matters to you If you're a baseball-loving cord cutter, Sling TV has some great news for you -- assuming you live in select regions.

Cord cutting continues to get easier, but one of the remaining trouble spots is sports. There is more than ever available to watch, but catching the games you want to see isn’t always easy or even possible. Fortunately for baseball fans, Sling TV has announced that it will be adding NBC Regional Sports Networks in select areas ahead of the Major League Baseball season opener on April 2.

The unfortunate part is that these channels are fairly limited in terms of where they’re available. Specifically, Sling mentions California, including the Bay Area, Chicago, and the Mid-Atlantic as markets where the channels will be offered. Sling TV initially announced these channels last summer, but now they are finally available.

More: Sling TV just got even more affordable with new discounts on some Extra packages

While Sling TV offers a Sports Extra programming package, these channels are not part of it. Instead, you’ll need to be a subscriber of the service’s Sling Blue package, which costs $25 per month. If you live in one of the eligible markets, these channels should become available in the coming weeks without you having to make any changes to your subscription.

For Sling Orange subscribers who don’t want to add Blue, all hope is not lost. Nationally broadcasted Major League Baseball games are available on TBS and ESPN. For Sling Blue subscribers outside of the areas mentioned above, TBS is available, as are Fox and FS1. In certain markets, Sling Blue subscribers can access regional Fox Sports networks, which also carry Major League Baseball games. There is a help section on the Sling TV website to help determine if you’re eligible.

More: Sling TV is turning 2, and celebrating with a free preview weekend

Major League Baseball might be the focus now, but it’s far from the only sport available on the NBC Regional Sports Networks. NBA and NHL games are also available, with Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, and San Jose Sharks games available on CSN Bay Area, Cubs and Blackhawks games on CSN Chicago, and Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games on CSN Mid-Atlantic, for example. For more information, see the Sling TV website.