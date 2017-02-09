Sony’s 2017 TV line and Ultra HD Blu-ray player paint a brighter 4K future

Why it matters to you Sony's 2017 TV lineup includes meaningful improvements over prior models, and looks to be a contender among top-tier LED TVs this year.

Sony’s Bravia A1 OLED TV may have stolen the spotlight at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV but it’s the company’s new line of LED/LCD televisions that will likely end up making the biggest waves in 2017. Today, Sony announced pricing, availability, and technical details on four series of LED/LCD televisions, and having seen them in action up close, we can attest that all of them are going to be serious contenders. Sony is also announcing its consumer-level Ultra HD Blu-ray player, offering consumers a premium option for enjoying the best 4K HDR Ultra HD content available.

The 2017 line of Sony 4K HDR Ultra HD TVs comprises the X800E/X850E, X900E, X930E/X940E, and the previously introduced flagship Z9D series. Sony’s new models (excluding the Bravia A1 OLED) have been priced out and are now available for presale at Best Buy, slated to hit stores nationwide in March 2017. Now, let’s dive into the details.

X800E/X850E Series

Boasting similar features and performance, the X800E and X850E series are differentiated primarily by screen size — 43-, 49-, and 55-inch models make up the X800E series. The 65- and 75-inch variants get the X850E badge, but they also get a new chip offering HDR Pro Remastering for an HDR-like experience with non-HDR content, and Super Bit Mapping for smoother color gradations as well. As the entry level to Sony’s LED/LCD TV line, one might think Sony skimped on the X800E series’ processing and picture quality, but this segment is loaded with top-tier tech that’s been trickled down from higher-end models, including Sony’s excellent 4K X-reality Pro processing chip, and its Triluminous Display technology for expanded color gamut and increased color accuracy.

In addition to Google’s Android TV operating system, Sony has also built in Google’s Home assistant, allowing for voice-based interaction and commands.

Suggested retail pricing is as follows: