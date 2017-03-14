Sony reveals its stunning line-up of 4K OLED televisions, and you can pre-order now

Why it matters to you If you've been waiting until all the cards were on the table before deciding which OLED TV to buy, new pricing information should be a big help.

We saw plenty of amazing TVs at CES earlier this year, including LG’s Wallpaper OLED TV, but what impressed us the most was the Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV line. Now the company has revealed pricing and availability for not just its 2017 OLED TVs, but a new A/V receiver and soundbars as well.

The XBR-A1E is Sony’s first large-screen OLED line, so while we were definitely enamored with the TV, pricing remained somewhat of a mystery. OLED prices are coming down, but still aren’t cheap, so the $6,500 price for the 65-inch class XBR-65A1E isn’t too surprising, nor is the $5,000 price for the 55-inch XBR-55A1E. Pricing for the largest 77-inch model, the XBR-77A1E, has not yet been revealed.

If you’re getting a new TV, you’ll need something for sound, and Sony revealed multiple options at CES, including soundbars and its STR-DN1080 A/V receiver. The receiver features a technology referred to as “Phantom Surround Back,” which enables Dolby Atmos or DTS:X to produce sound similar to a 7.1.2-channel setup from a 5.1.2-channel speaker configuration. The STR-DN1080 will retail for $600.

Sony unveiled a pair of soundbars at CES — one compact model, and a larger, more capable flagship model. The HT-ST5000 Flagship Sound Bar packs 800 watts of power and boasts 7.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos surround sound for a price of $1,500. The HT-MT300 Compact Sound Bar takes a more minimalist approach, complete with a slim subwoofer that can be slid underneath a couch. This model is also much more affordable, retailing for $350.

Sony’s XBR-A1E Bravia OLED TV line will begin shipping in April, and is currently available for pre-order from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. The HT-MT300 Compact Sound Bar hits stores this month, while the HT-ST5000 Flagship Sound Bar will ship in July. The STR-DN1080 HiFi Audio Video Receiver will begin shipping in May. For more information on the new products, see the Sony website.