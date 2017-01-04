Sony cranks up the low end with its latest Extra Bass headphones, speakers

Sony’s Extra Bass line of speakers and headphones have proved popular for one very simple reason — a lot of people like bass. At this year’s CES, it has announced several new members to the family across both Bluetooth speakers and headphones, and it seems like this year’s offerings could be the Extra Bass line’s best yet.

With more features and sound options, the speakers are worth a look for everyone, but especially those who own an Android phone, as many of the apps mentioned are only available on that platform.

MDR-XB950N1 and MDR-XB950B1 headphones

The top of the line when looking at the newest Extra Bass series headphones are the wireless MDR-XB950 series, and Sony has gone all out with two different variations. The MDR-XB950B1 delivers all the bass you’re looking for, as does the MDR-XB950N1, which also adds noise canceling into the mix.

Both headphones support Bluetooth connectivity with aptX and AAC, as well as NFC for easy pairing, and then go a step further with Sony’s Headphones Connect app, which allows you to switch between Arena, Club, Concert Hall, and Outdoor Stage virtual environments. The level of bass can be adjusted as well, so you can dial it in to the exact levels you prefer, rather than settle for too much or too little low end.

The MDR-XB950N1 offers a claimed 22 hours of playback time, while the MDR-XB950B1 offers up to 18 hours. No matter which option you pick, if you do happen to run out of battery life, either can be used in passive mode with the included cable, so you don’t have to worry about running out of music when you run out of battery life.

MDR-XB550AP on-ear headphones

If you’d rather opt for wired headphones, the MDR-XB550AP offers the low end the Extra Bass series is known for in a slightly more compact package. These headphones pack in 30mm drivers and use specially designed ear cups to provide enhanced bass response, with a claimed frequency response of 5Hz up to 22 kHz.

An inline remote and microphone are present so you can easily take and make calls as well as control playback. Sony also provides a Smart Key App in the Google Play Store that allows you to customize how the remote control acts on your phone. The MDR-XB550AP on-ear headphones will be available in black, red, blue, green, and white.

MDR-XB510AS in-ear headphones

The MDR-XB510AS take things even smaller and are meant for those who like to listen to music while they’re on the move. These in-ears offer a stabilizing “arc supporter” to keep them inside your ears, and are IPX5/7 certified so you don’t have to worry about wearing them in the rain or while you’re working up a sweat.

Despite the small size, the MDR-XB510AS promise big bass, with the driver and ear piece working together with the arc supporter for enhanced performance. These in-ears come with a clip, arc supporter, cord adjuster, and mesh carrying pouch to keep them safe when they aren’t in use.