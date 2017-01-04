Sony debuts 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, TVs, and ultra-short throw projector at CES

Sony has brought an impressive lineup to this year’s CES, including the dazzling Bravia A1E OLED TV — and that’s just the beginning. Any home theater enthusiast should keep an eye on the company this year, no matter whether you’re looking for a new TV or simply something to plug into the TV you already own.

Alongside the A1E, Sony has also revealed the X930E and X940E series TVs, as well as the UBP-X800 Blu-ray player, which follows the UBP-X1000 that the company revealed in 2016. Finally, if you weren’t quite floored by the $15,000 VPL-VW675ES projector the company unveiled last year, the new VPL-VZ1000ES should manage to impress you.

More: LG is ready to make the future more colorful with its Super UHD TVs at CES 2017

X930E/X940E series TVs

The new X930E/X940E series may not boast the OLED technology found in the new Bravia A1E, but it does feature its own new technology in Sling Backlight Drive+, a grid-array backlighting system that allows for even more precise local dimming than found in the company’s previous LED TVs, as well as local brightness boosting. This, combined with high dynamic range (HDR) in both Dolby Vision and the HDR10 format, means that the contrast and color is among the best you’ll find in an LCD TV.

Alongside the above improvements, the X930E/X940E series also features the 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, which Sony says offers 40 percent more power than its 4K Processor X1. This doesn’t just help display content that was processed for HDR, but it can also take any content and improve it to near-HDR quality. Like all recent Sony smart TVs, the X930E/X940E series is powered by Android TV, complete with access to Sony’s PlayStation Vue live TV streaming service.

The X940E series consists of a single 75-inch class model, while the X930E series consists of a 55-inch class model and 65-inch class model.