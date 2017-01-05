SoundCast VG7 omnidirectional speaker sounds as good outdoors as it does indoors

After an extended period of relative inactivity, SoundCast released its VG1 Bluetooth speaker late last year, combining quality sound with a relatively low price. Now that speaker is getting a more high-end companion in the VG7 omnidirectional Bluetooth speaker, which the company announced Thursday at CES.

“We designed the VG1 and VG7 as a direct response to the market’s demand for high-definition Bluetooth speakers designed for optimal sound quality no matter the performance setting,” SoundCast President and CEO Oscar Ciornei said in a statement. “We studied the market extensively and have moved forward with our partner’s and consumer’s desire to continue to produce products that offer studio-type sound in the outdoors. The VGX Series embodies the notion that there shouldn’t be a need to sacrifice really rich audio for a rugged, weather-resistant enclosure.”

Like the VG1, the VG7 is built to be weather-resistant and tough, with a shock-absorbing exterior that should keep it safe during the occasional accidental drop. Where this speaker differs from the VG1 is that inside, it has much more going on in the way of sound quality and technology.

The VG7 packs a downward-firing 7-inch subwoofer for substantial bass, which is complemented by a total of four 4-inch drivers for the midrange and high end. These speakers, combined with the 360-degree audio provided by the speaker’s shape, should make filling a room with sound an easy task, but the speaker is also capable of providing the soundtrack for a backyard party. If you’re looking for even bigger sound, SoundCast’s Auto Bluetooth feature makes pairing two VG7 units a simple process.

The SoundCast VG7 sells for $700, and is expected to become available in the spring of 2017. If you’re looking for something more affordable, its cousin in the VGX series, the VG1, is available for $150, and is currently available from Amazon.