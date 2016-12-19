The Golden Globes red carpet preshow will be live-streamed on Twitter

Twitter is partnering with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Dick Clark Productions to live-stream the Golden Globes red carpet preshow.

The elaborate lead-up to the awards ceremony sees the stars arrive, take questions, and pose for the cameras. This year’s two-hour preshow event will be available in real time on Twitter via its own live URL (presented in the same format as the platform’s NFL broadcasts, which lets you tweet while you watch), and via Twitter Moments and the @goldenglobes account.

The two-hour red carpet live-stream will commence at 6 p.m. ET on January 8, 2017. The HFPA also promises to source questions for the nominees from Twitter. Those who aren’t prone to tweeting, and even those who don’t have a Twitter account, will be able to tune in to the broadcast.

“Through this partnership, we will create a unique live-streaming preshow experience that takes our audience closer to the Golden Globes,” said Mike Mahan, president of Dick Clark Productions.

Like other major awards shows, the Golden Globes generates a torrent of activity on Twitter, with users tweeting their reactions, GIFs, and memes throughout the course of the proceedings. This year’s ceremony saw 4.4 million tweets shared globally, and also included a ton of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage shared on Twitter and Periscope by the the Golden Globes, NBC, and The Today Show.

“Twitter is where the conversation about the Golden Globes happens. Viewers tweet along before, during and after the award show,” said Anthony Noto, Twitter’s chief operating officer. “Our collaboration with The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions for this red carpet show will bring high-quality live content and commentary to the masses through Twitter.”

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on January 8. The ceremony itself will be shown live on NBC from 8-11 p.m. ET. You can check out the full list of nominations here.