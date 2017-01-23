Twitter strikes deal to live-stream AMAs red carpet, and more pre-awards show coverage

Why it matters to you Twitter's latest deal makes it the home of glamorous red carpet live-streams, offering users unmatched live interactions with the biggest stars

On the back of its Golden Globes red carpet live-stream, Twitter is upping its awards show broadcasts as part of an expanded partnership with Dick Clark Productions (dcp).

The deal will see the platform live-stream the official red carpet pre-shows for several events including the Academy of Country Music Awards (CMAs) on April 2, the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on May 21, and the American Music Awards (AMAs) in November. Twitter will also broadcast live the entirety of the 7th Annual Streamy Awards in partnership with dcp and Tubefilter, which will air in the fall.

Taking a similar approach to the Golden Globes coverage, the broadcasts will feature interviews with attendees that will integrate user-submitted questions and conversations.

Despite Twitter claiming that its Golden Globes pre-show broadcast nabbed 2.7 million viewers, those numbers clearly weren’t enough for dcp to grant it permission to live-stream any of the main events. The truth is the live-streaming rights to the AMAs, CMAs, and BBMAs are all currently licensed to ABC, and Twitter simply can’t contend with a television network at this stage (neither in terms of audience or revenue). Therefore, it will likely remain the home of smaller awards shows (such as the Streamy Awards) for the time being — last year the platform also live-streamed The Game Awards.

“We are thrilled with the success of the Golden Globes red carpet pre-show and look forward to working with Twitter on additional shows,” said Mike Mahan, President, dcp.

As part of the deal, dcp will take advantage of the pre-roll video ads Twitter offers its publishers, and include original sponsored clips.

“After a successful collaboration with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions on our exclusive Golden Globes red carpet show, we’re excited to partner again with dcp to bring more live programming to Twitter,” said Anthony Noto, COO, Twitter.