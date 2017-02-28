Vizio debuts 2017 SmartCast E-Series TVs, available in up to 80-inch screen sizes

Why it matters to you If you're looking for an 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR at an affordable price, Vizio's latest models offer plenty of options.

While they are far from the fanciest TVs on the market, Vizio’s E-Series has been known for some time as some of the best entry-level TVs you can buy when it comes to picture quality. Now the company has announced its 2017 SmartCast E-Series lineup, and it looks to contain some of the most feature-packed models in the series to date.

“Our E-Series collection is known for offering features that simply aren’t found on other entry-level models in the market, and the new 2017 E-Series collection is no different. With the addition of 75- and 80-inch class screen sizes to the line-up, value-minded shoppers who want to go big now have access to powerful picture quality in an XXL screen,” Vizio chief technology officer Matt McRae, said in a statement. “High Dynamic Range with HDR10 content support provides another reason to upgrade by allowing consumers to get the most out of their HDR Blu-Ray players and game consoles.”

Wireless connectivity is a major focus of the 2017 SmartCast E-Series line, with Chromecast built-in available on all models. Vizio’s SmartCast lets you control the TV from any room in the house, as well as easily search and stream various content. The SmartCast app even works with Google Assistant, allowing you to start watching TV shows and movies using your voice via devices like Google Home.

There are a total of six models featuring HDR, with the most expensive models being the 75- and 80-inch models selling for $2,000 and $3,400, respectively. The 70-inch E70-E3 is priced at $1,200, the 65-inch sells for $900, the 60-inch E60-E3 comes in at $750, and the 55-inch E55-E2 retails for $550.

Two more models — the 50-inch E50-E1 and the 43-inch E43-E2 — feature 4K Ultra HD resolution but not HDR. These models are priced at $470 and $400, respectively. Finally, the lone HD model is the 32-inch E32f-E1, which sells for just $210.

Both the 75- and 80-inch models are available now from the Vizio website, and the company says the remaining models will be available soon from retailers including Best Buy, Costco, Walmart and Sam’s Club. For more information on Vizio’s entire 2017 SmartCast E-Series lineup, see the company’s website.