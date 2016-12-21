Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in January

Amazon adds just a small amount of new stock to its streaming service in the first month of the new year, offering Prime Video subscribers some original shows and critically acclaimed movies to fill January’s streaming time.

Despite the small number of new selections, the company offers subscribers two highly anticipated new original series in January, Sneaky Pete and Z: The Beginning of Everything. Sneaky Pete is a new drama produced by Brian Cranston about a con man (Giovanni Ribisi) who assumes the identity of his cellmate Pete, and the latter is a drama series about Zelda Fitzgerald, the wife of author F. Scott Fitzgerald, that stars acclaimed actress Christina Ricci.

Amazon doesn’t offer any original films this month, but makes up for that by providing viewers with a decent number of quality studio movies. Comic classics like Hellboy meet animated hits like Happy Feet, with dramas like American History X available for more serious-minded viewers.

The service also gets its hands on Swiss Army Man, a more recent, buzzed-about fantasy film that stars Daniel Radcliffe as a corpse that’s used like a multitool.

Following is the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Instant in January.

TV

1/9 We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (Season 1) 1/13 Just Add Magic (Season 2)

Sneaky Pete (Season 1) 1/17 Red Rock (Season 2)

(Season 2) The A-Word (Season 1) 1/26 America Divided (Season 1) 1/27 Z: The Beginning of Everything (Season 1) 1/29 Mercy Street (Season 2)

Movies

1/1 13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Across the Universe

American History X

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

Happy Feet

Hellboy

Maid In Manhattan

Norm of the North

Radio

Rent

Stardust 1/3 She’s All That 1/9 The Infiltrator 1/22 Where to Invade Next 1/23 The Choice 1/27 Dirty Grandpa 1/30 Swiss Army Man

