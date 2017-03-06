Wrensilva’s Loft is a classic-looking record console with a ton of modern features

Why it matters to you Unlike old-school record consoles, this one packs modern touches -- wireless connectivity -- and doesn't weigh almost as much as a couch.

While many manufacturers are happy to enjoy the recent vinyl renaissance by cranking out turntables again, San Diego-based Wrensilva takes a different approach. The Standard One, released last year, was a full-blown record console, complete with room to store your vinyl collection. The company’s latest, the Wrensilva Loft, takes a similar approach, but with a more light and airy look.

With a body made from hand-selected hardwoods and a look that is straight out of an earlier time, the Loft may have your friends asking you how you managed to land a piece of vintage audio gear in such pristine condition. It helps you show off your vinyl collection as well, with a “now spinning” record slot carved into the lid. If your friends aren’t impressed by the look of the Loft console, they’ll most certainly be impressed by the sound.

More: Wrensilva Standard One matches modern tech with a classic look

The Loft features a OA2 precision Gimbal tonearm and Ortofon 2m Red cartridge. In terms of power, the console packs in an impressive 300 watt per channel Bang & Olufsen ICEpower class D amplifier, more than enough to power most speakers on the market. Speaking of speakers, if you don’t happen to have any, Wrensilva offers 2-way bass reflex monitor speakers, featuring a 6.5-inch cone for lower frequencies and a 1-inch dome tweeter for the highs.

Not everything about the Wrensilva Loft is retro. The console features Wi-Fi capabilities with the ability to stream digital music in addition to playing back vinyl. This also works the other way around, as the Loft is compatible with Sonos speakers, allowing you to listen to your favorite records throughout your entire home.

More: Think turntables have gotten boring? This one will change your mind

The Wrensilva Loft is available as a stand-alone console unit for $3,000, and you can also order it as part of a bundle with the company’s monitor speakers for $4,500. For more information on the products or to find out how you can get your hands on them, see the company’s website.