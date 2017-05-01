Yamaha slings Dolby Atmos, 4K Ultra HD, and HDR in style with new Aventage receivers

It’s finally spring (despite what the thermometer might say), and that means it’s time for a whole heap of shiny new electronics. For Yamaha’s part, the company on Monday unveiled the latest upgrades to its prized Aventage receiver lineup, with six new models revving and ready to go. Say hello to the Aventage RX-A 70 series.

The big news for the entire lineup is on the video side, as Yamaha’s latest Aventage models, including the RX-A670, RX-A770, RX-A870, RX-A1070, RX-A2070 and RX-A3070, all offer the very latest when it comes to delivering that 4K Ultra HD image with HDR — in all its high-definition goodness — to your TV.

Yamaha claims each of the new receivers offer 4K Ultra HD passthrough with HDR support for the major codecs HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as well as the lesser-known Hybrid Log-Gamma format. This allows the receivers to take in just about any HDR content you can find, now and in the foreseeable future, and route it in all its sparkling glory to help that new 4K HDR TV on your mantle really pop.

Each of the receivers, from the most affordable A670 to the top-tier A3070, also come equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, so you can start building that object-based surround sound system you’ve been dreaming of. And for those looking for even more versatility on the audio side, each of the receivers also pack in Yamaha’s MusicCast multiroom audio system, which allows you to spread speakers throughout the home in unison, or switch things up.

Yamaha has also announced the addition of Tidal and Deezer to the MusicCast streaming app family — the lower three receivers in the lineup will get the new apps via a firmware update, while the A1070, A2070, and A3070 will each have the apps live out of the box.

As you might imagine, the features start to really pile on as you move up in price range, though the RX-A670, which packs 7.2 channel sound (5.1.2 for Atmos and DTS:X), is plenty loaded for many basic home theater setups. The receiver offers a limited, but functional four HDMI inputs with HDCP 2.2 copyright protection, and single HDMI out. It also boasts DSP features like Yamaha’s Cinema Front, Extra Bass, and Virtual Surround Back Speaker technologies, as well as YPAO sound optimization and, of course, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming.

Stepping up to the A770 might be worth it for some, as it allows for onboard 4K upscaling, as well as Yamaha’s Preamped and Powered Zone 2, which can send a stereo signal to a second room in the home with a boatload of available controls for your second zone. It also brings in an extra HDMI input, and for all you vinyl fans, the A770 throws in an onboard phono input. Those additions put this model in the sweet spot in the lineup, in our book.

While the A870 offers relatively minor upgrades, it does bring in seven HDMI inputs for better versatility, as well as dual HDMI outputs and more power. Moving to the A1070 steps up the power per channel (at 110 watts each) once again, and adds a more precise 64-bit EQ setup for both bass andsurround channels. The A2070 goes even further, with 9.2 channels (equating to 5.1.4 or 7.1.2 Atmos and DTS:X sound), two more available zones, and dual SABRE Premier DACs.

Finally, the big kahuna A3070 is expandable to 11.2 channels (or 7.1.4 for Dolby Atmos or DTS:X) if you’re willing to bring in another amplifier. It also adds SABRE ESS ES9026PRO DAC and SABRE32 Ultra DAC for seriously clear digital delivery of the sound. In addition, the A3070 throws in XLR balanced inputs for the pro-level connection.

The pricing, power, and availability for all six new receivers are listed below: