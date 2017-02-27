YouTube is the latest streaming service to land on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform

Why it matters to you If you prefer to watch everything through your X1 box, this is one fewer service you need to switch away for.

Comcast’s Xfinity X1 is no stranger to streaming services, with both Netflix and Sling TV announced for the service last year. Now another big name in streaming video is coming, as on Monday, Comcast and Google announced that YouTube is on the way for X1 customers.

“We are excited to partner with Google to bring YouTube to X1 and provide our customers easier access to all the content they love in one place,” Comcast Cable chief business development officer Sam Schwartz said in a statement. “By integrating YouTube into the X1 experience, viewers can simply and effortlessly access videos on any topic, from cooking, to beauty and fitness with just their voice.”

Similar to other streaming services and apps on X1, YouTube will be available via the Apps and Networks sections of X1, but that’s not all. Select content will also be available on its own Xfinity On Demand, placed right alongside the service’s other on-demand movies and TV shows, highlighting content without even needing to open the app.

The service will make use of the X1 voice remote, allowing you to launch YouTube by simply saying “YouTube” into the voice remote. This also works for search, allowing for phrases like “Show me Adam Levine clips from The Voice on YouTube,“ or “YouTube, find The Lego Movie trailer.”

“The YouTube integration on X1 will provide users the ability to seamlessly navigate and access YouTube content alongside their cable service. And by simply using their voice, users can now access diverse videos that creators make every single day,” YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl said.

No official launch date has been announced so far, but YouTube on X1 is expected to arrive later this year. Once the service has launched, X1 subscribers will be able to sign into their YouTube accounts and immediately access their settings and subscriptions.