Gadgets that will help you drink like a pro from the Home and Housewares Show

Why it matters to you They might cost a lot, but there are plenty of gadgets out there that can have you drinking like a real professional.

Ah, drinking. There were plenty of devices and gadgets designed to help you sip and savor beer, wine, and cocktails at the 2017 International Home and Housewares Show. Some of them, such as the PicoBrew, for homebrewing beer, and the Alchema, which lets you make cider in your kitchen, we’ve seen before. Other, such as the Bibo Barmaid — a Keurig for cocktails — were new to us.

Check out our roundup of drinking devices below.